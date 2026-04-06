The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Dee Freeman, a versatile television actress and proud military veteran whose career spanned nearly thirty years. Freeman passed away peacefully on Thursday following a courageous battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. She was 66.

Her publicist, Desirae L. Benson, confirmed that the actress died from complications related to the illness. In a poignant tribute shared on Instagram, her family noted that she remained “brave and fearless” throughout her fight until the very end.

A Legacy of Service and Artistry

Born in Louisiana, Freeman’s path to Hollywood was unconventional. Before she ever stepped in front of a camera, she dedicated six years of her life to the United States Marine Corps. That foundation of discipline and strength stayed with her as she transitioned into acting, making her television debut in 1995 on the ABC sitcom Coach.

Over the next three decades, Freeman became a familiar and reliable face across nearly every major television genre. Her expansive resume included guest appearances on some of the most iconic shows in TV history, such as:

Seinfeld

ER

The X-Files

Dexter

Shameless

NCIS: Los Angeles

Notable Roles and Final Performances

Freeman was perhaps most recognized for her recurring presence in the soap opera world and her collaborations with modern industry titans. She appeared in multiple episodes of CBS’s The Young and the Restless between 1997 and 2009 and earned praise for her work in the satirical Pretty the Series from 2010 to 2015.

In recent years, she remained a vibrant force on screen, appearing in the 2022 series Reasonable Doubt. However, it was her role in Tyler Perry’s BET series Sistas that served as her final onscreen appearance this past January—a fitting bookend to a career defined by consistency and talent.

A Quiet Strength

Dee Freeman’s journey from a Marine to a beloved character actress serves as an inspiration to many. While she often played supporting roles that anchored the scenes of major television dramas, her impact on the industry and the community of actors she worked with was profound.

She is remembered not only for the characters she brought to life but for the “fearless” spirit she carried from the military to the soundstage.