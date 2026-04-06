Gunna has officially wrapped the Europe and UK leg of his Wun World Tour with a second sold-out night at The O2, capping off his biggest international run to date.

The tour began on March 20 in Paris and included stops across major cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, and Manchester before returning to London due to overwhelming demand. It marked Gunna’s first European tour since 2019 and featured the largest venues of his career in the region.

Overall, the Wun World Tour has grossed more than $15 million and drawn over 200,000 fans across 26 shows. His first night at The O2 became his highest-grossing performance ever, bringing in more than $1.8 million.

Photos by Greg Noire

The setlist blended new material from The Last Wun with fan favorites like “Drip Too Hard” and “pushin P,” while production by Spike Jordan delivered a visually immersive experience.

Beyond music, Gunna expanded his Wunna Run Club initiative to London, continuing a global fitness movement that has drawn over 10,000 participants.

With stops across North America, Europe, Africa and Australia, the Wun World Tour stands as a defining moment in his career.