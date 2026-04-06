Luka Doncic is expected to travel to Europe to pursue specialized medical care for his Grade 2 left hamstring strain, following consultations with team doctors and his personal medical staff.

It has been reported that the decision reflects a strategic move to accelerate recovery using treatment options that may not be widely available in the United States. The approach signals an aggressive effort to return to play as quickly and safely as possible.

The development was first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania, noting that Doncic’s camp, including his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball, believes the overseas route could offer advanced rehabilitation methods.

After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells me and @mcten. pic.twitter.com/qutILIxzMK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2026

After the news broke, X user @DrJesseMorse shared a detailed breakdown of what such a treatment plan might involve, based on his own medical experience.

Luka Doncic



Traveling to Europe to treat his grade 2 hamstring strain



Germany (& Switzerland) traditionally lead the world in cutting edge medical treatments, especially Stem cells.



He’s likely getting a combination of MSC’s, placental tissue, exosomes, as well as other… https://t.co/2ZE8p9Z6SA — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) April 6, 2026

“Traveling to Europe to treat his grade 2 hamstring strain

Germany (& Switzerland) traditionally lead the world in cutting edge medical treatments, especially Stem cells.

He’s likely getting a combination of MSC’s, placental tissue, exosomes, as well as other treatments not legal here in the United States. Remind me of what Kobe did many years ago.

They will be injected under ultrasound guidance directly into each area of weakness in his hamstring.

That’s what I do in my clinic.

Additionally, he’s probably using various modalities to speed up the healing, possibly Inuspharesis or TPE.

Wouldn’t be surprised if they use Peptides on him over there, as there is a specific type called nano peptides from Switzerland (that I know the manufacturer of). Of course these are banned here in the United States, but if he gets them there and is able to get them cleared from his system before he returns, no issues. Hence the TPE.

When I alluded to throwing the ‘kitchen sink’

at him the other day, this is essentially what I meant.”

While the specifics of Doncic’s treatment have not been confirmed, the move underscores how top athletes increasingly look abroad for cutting-edge medical solutions when facing injuries that could impact performance and timing.