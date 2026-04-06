Nike Running has announced the addition of three standout high school athletes to its NIL roster, welcoming Tate Taylor, Mariah Maxwell and Mia Maxwell to its growing lineup.

Taylor, a senior from San Antonio, has already made history as a triple threat sprinter, holding U.S. high school records in the 100, 200 and 300 meters. The Maxwell twins have also emerged as dominant forces, earning recognition as the fastest sisters in high school track history.

Mariah recently set a national 300 meter record with a time of 36.24, while both sisters impressed at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City. Mariah claimed the top spot in the 200 meters with a 22.84 finish, while Mia placed second at 23.04.

All three athletes are part of the Nike Elite Program, which supports top high school talent through development and competition opportunities. The program has previously produced elite athletes who transitioned into NIL partnerships.

By signing Taylor and the Maxwell twins, Nike continues its investment in the future of track and field, aligning with athletes poised to shape the next generation of the sport.