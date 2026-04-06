Pepsi is reportedly stepping away from its financial involvement with London’s Wireless Festival, where Ye is scheduled to headline, as controversy surrounding the booking continues to grow.

Pepsi has officially withdrawn its sponsorship of Wireless Festival after Ye was announced as a headliner.



(via ITV News) pic.twitter.com/lz6HbgqdF0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 5, 2026

The move follows public criticism from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who voiced concern over Ye’s inclusion in the lineup. The festival, operated by Live Nation, has faced increased scrutiny in recent days due to Ye’s past statements, which have drawn widespread backlash.

“It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism,” Starmer told The Sun in a statement. “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

PepsiCo, the parent company behind the global beverage brand, has not publicly confirmed the reported withdrawal or issued an official statement addressing the situation.

Ye’s scheduled performance comes amid ongoing efforts to repair his public image following a series of controversial remarks in recent years. Earlier this year, he published a full-page apology, acknowledging his actions and attempting to take accountability.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he said. “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

He continued to reflect on that period, adding: “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.”

With corporate backing now in question and political pressure mounting, the festival faces renewed attention as it moves closer to its scheduled dates.