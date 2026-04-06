Pooh Shiesty’s legal team is pushing back against federal allegations that he orchestrated a kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, attorney Bob Helms challenged the government’s portrayal of the case, suggesting it oversimplifies the situation as a financial dispute tied to the music industry.

“The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem,” Helms said.

He added that the defense plans to present a different version of events as proceedings continue, signaling a potential clash over key facts in the case.

Gucci Mane was allegedly a victim in a kidnapping and armed robbery case in Dallas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal officials say nine suspects, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30, orchestrated an armed takeover at a music studio in January. According to WFAA, eight suspects have been arrested across Dallas, Memphis and Nashville, while one remains at large.

According to the complaint, the meeting was arranged under the guise of discussing a recording contract. Once inside, prosecutors allege the group pulled firearms, forced one victim to sign a contract release at gunpoint, and robbed others of jewelry, cash and luxury items. One victim was reportedly choked to near unconsciousness.

Authorities say Big30 barricaded the door to prevent escape, while others participated in the robbery. Evidence cited includes surveillance footage, cell phone and travel records, fingerprints and social media posts allegedly showing stolen property.

Investigators also report electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene, despite being on home detention following his 2025 release from prison on federal gun charges.