The father of Pooh Shiesty has been granted bond after appearing in court in connection with a federal case involving an alleged kidnapping and robbery tied to Gucci Mane.

Lontrell D. Williams Sr. appeared before a judge on Friday alongside three other individuals described as co-conspirators. Court records show he received a $250,000 bond and was placed under house arrest. His travel is restricted, allowing movement only between his home and court appearances in Dallas.

According to the indictment, the alleged incident unfolded inside a Dallas recording studio during a meeting involving Williams Sr., his son Lontrell D. Williams Jr., and others. The meeting was reportedly focused on business discussions connected to Gucci Mane. Authorities claim the situation escalated and turned violent.

Prosecutors allege that two suspects, Kordae Johnson and Darrion McDaniel, held Gucci Mane at gunpoint during the confrontation. Officials say the group abandoned negotiations and instead used threats and force.

“Instead of discussing business in a civil matter, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives,” stated United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Ryan Raybould. “For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted in the Northern District of Texas.”

Earlier in the week, federal authorities arrested both Pooh Shiesty and his father in Dallas. Hours before the arrests, agents conducted a search at the rapper’s Memphis home. Reports indicate the artist has been booked in connection with a criminal case, though specific charges have not yet been made public.

Officials are expected to provide further details during a scheduled press conference later today. The investigation is ongoing.