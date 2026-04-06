The production of Jonathan Majors’ latest project has been thrust into controversy following a dangerous on-set accident that led to a crew walk-off.

According to reports, Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally tumbled through a window and dropped six feet during the filming of an untitled action film for The Daily Wire in South Carolina. The incident has intensified existing tensions regarding safety protocols on the set of the Dallas Sonnier-produced project.

The Incident

Sources close to the production indicate that the accident occurred after a standard window was replaced with a sheet of tempered glass intended for a future stunt. However, the glass was allegedly left unsecured in the frame. While filming a scene, both actors leaned into or hit the glass, causing them and the heavy sheet to fall to the ground below.

While Majors’ condition following the six-foot drop has not been detailed, his co-star JC Kilcoyne reportedly required stitches “all over his hands” due to injuries sustained during the fall. Reps for Majors have yet to return requests for comment.

Jonathan Majors and his co-star accidentally fell through a window while shooting a scene for a Daily Wire action film, leading crew to walk off the set over safety concerns



Producers say they “don’t negotiate with communists”https://t.co/Q5hE676b3n pic.twitter.com/cp5KZkvVKJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

The accident appears to have been the breaking point for the production’s crew. Several members have reportedly stopped work, citing a lack of communication and disregard for safety. One anonymous crew member told Deadline that when they arrived to reset the scene, “nobody mentioned anything about people falling out the window,” calling the atmosphere “weird.”

Tensions between the crew and leadership have only escalated since the walk-off. When reached for comment regarding the safety allegations and the strike, producers for the film reportedly told Deadline they “don’t negotiate with communists.”

This film marks a significant step in Majors’ career pivot following his high-profile legal battles and subsequent departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Partnering with the right-wing publication The Daily Wire was seen by many as an attempt to bypass traditional Hollywood gatekeepers.

However, with filming now stalled and safety allegations surfacing, the project faces an uphill battle. The “unapologetic” stance of the producers suggests that the divide between the crew’s demands and the production’s leadership is unlikely to be bridged anytime soon.