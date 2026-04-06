The “Texas Tea” was flowing on 30 Rockefeller Plaza last night as multi-platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug and his powerhouse 600 Entertainment label made their highly anticipated late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Taking the stage alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Regé-Jean Page, BigX brought his signature larger-than-life presence to the national screen. He was joined by 600 Entertainment’s breakout roster—Ro$ama, Yung Hood, and Murdagang PB—to perform the high-octane title track “6WA” from their recently released mixtape of the same name.

A Homegrown Sound on a Global Stage

The performance was a dynamic showcase of the group’s ability to blend their deep Texas roots with a slick West Coast musical influence. The set mirrored the energy of their 6WA mixtape, which dropped on March 20th and features legendary guest appearances from Snoop Dogg and The D.O.C. The late-night appearance is just the latest milestone in a skyrocketing year for the collective. 600 Entertainment recently dominated the SXSW stage for the Rolling Stone Future of Music Showcase and made waves with their Amazon Music debut on the “In The Paint” series. BigX also recently held it down for the sports world, performing “The Largest” on the NBA Nightcap postgame show on Prime.

The New Era of 600 Entertainment

Boasting an impressive roster of six rising rappers—including KevanGotBandz and KaineMusic—600 Entertainment is rapidly establishing itself as a formidable force in the rap scene. By pushing the boundaries of modern hip-hop with an authentic street sound, the label is proving that the Texas flow is a global commodity.

Their catalog of hits is already stacking up, with fan favorites like:

“I GO” (Ro$ama & Murdagang PB)

(Ro$ama & Murdagang PB) “Meet the Sixers” (Yung Hood & Ro$ama)

(Yung Hood & Ro$ama) “600 Degrees” (BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood & Murdagang PB)

Earlier this year, the crew even made history in Nashville, bringing their bold energy to the iconic Ryman Auditorium for the Apple Music Live “BigX And Friends” special.

What’s Next: From Late Night to Stagecoach

The momentum shows no signs of slowing down. As BigXthaPlug continues to bridge the gap between country and hip-hop, he is set to perform at Stagecoach later this month. He will join some of country music’s biggest titans, including headliners Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone, further solidifying his status as a genre-blurring superstar.

With a successful Tonight Show debut in the books and a festival season ahead, 600 Entertainment is proving that they aren’t just joining the conversation—they’re leading it.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)