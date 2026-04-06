Ye returned to the stage in Los Angeles on Friday night for his second consecutive sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium, signaling renewed momentum in his music career. The artist, formerly known as Kanye West, delivered a high-energy set that leaned heavily on both nostalgia and new material, while also featuring a lineup of notable guest appearances.

Lauryn Hill and Ye fka Kanye West perform a mashup of "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and Ye's "Believe What I Say" for the first time ever 🤯🔥



Ye popularly sampled Doo Wop off the Grammy-winning classic "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on the Donda track. pic.twitter.com/HUbS6OAHAc — The Beat Boulevard (@tbboulevard) April 4, 2026

The evening took a major turn when Lauryn Hill joined Ye onstage. The crowd responded immediately as the two performed “All Falls Down,” followed by a blended rendition of Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Ye’s “Believe What I Say.” Hill later introduced her sons, Zion and YG Marley, who performed several tracks including “Heartbeat,” “Crisis,” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” adding a generational layer to the night.

Momentum continued when Travis Scott appeared alongside Ye to perform “Father,” a track from Ye’s recent project Bully. Scott also delivered a performance of his hit “Fein,” originally featured on his album UTOPIA. Shortly after, CeeLo Green took the stage to perform the title track from Ye’s latest work.

In a more personal moment, Ye brought out his daughter North West, who performed “Bless Me” and “Piercing on My Hand,” drawing a strong reaction from the audience and adding a family element to the show’s narrative.

Despite the strong turnout and high-profile collaborations, Ye’s return has not come without scrutiny. Earlier this year, he issued a public apology through a full-page ad addressing past anti-semitic remarks. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he said. “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

With two packed shows and a mix of spectacle and reflection, Ye’s latest performances suggest an artist attempting to reestablish his place in the cultural conversation.