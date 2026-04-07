8 Bremerton Rappers To Watch Out For

A new generation of artists from Bremerton and the Pacific Northwest at large is gaining ground in various genres. Featuring both established and up-and-coming musicians from different backgrounds, the following eight artists are becoming increasingly recognizable within the world of music.

Campana

Originating from Bremerton but raised in Seattle, Campana received critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of Cosmos, a band known for blending genres. In 2016, this group won the Battle of the Bands “Sound Off!” at Seattle’s MoPop. The victory gave the band the opportunity to perform at such big venues as Capitol Hill Block Party, Bumbershoot, and Sasquatch! Festival. Furthermore, their debut album MOONSHINE earned them a place at MUSICOLOGY, which took place at Prince’s Paisley Park Estate in 2017. Later, as a solo artist, Campana diversified his creative expression amidst the pandemic, releasing his debut solo album Matter of Time and executive producing a short film alongside swimteam. This project made the “Top 16 Albums of 2021” list from The Seattle Times. Moreover, the accompanying movie gained huge popularity, having sold out in Seattle screenings and received an audience award at Black Film Fest ATL as well as festival nominations throughout the country. His music resonated with people all over the world, with track “Tangled” appearing in the TV series Atlanta, produced by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino). Another song by Campana, “Soon,” featuring p. kruise, was featured in the Issa Rae-produced film One of Them Days, which starred Keke Palmer and SZA.

YBLilHoe

YBLilHoe, aka Amourey Gaines, is a rising musician, promoter, and producer from Bremerton. YBLilHoe is known for his unique authentic West Coast sound. Born and raised in Bremerton and educated in the local school district, Gaines originally had plans to become a professional athlete playing either basketball or football. However, after giving birth to his son, A’lijah, when in his junior year of high school, he decided to work hard to provide for his family. Friends advised him to capitalize on his talents in music, prompting Gaines to start working on songs. The title of his recent single is Antisocial.

Sol JJ

Sol JJ has amassed a collection of Slimeworld, Slimeworld 2, and Slimetober albums, which include Slimetober, Slimetober 3, and Slimetober 4. His newest release is entitled L.U.V.

Jumier

Jumier represents the promising generation of artists emerging from Bremerton, known for his song Runaway, which includes his sister, Jay Nashell.

$J

Also joining the ranks of young artists from Bremerton is $J, whose last single is called Callin, Callin, Callin.

Lost

Although not officially debuted yet, Lost caught Wayne Ayers’s eye on All Hip Hop list as a musician to watch out for.

I.A.N.

I.A.N., formerly Ic3rd, is a 26-year-old Christian hip hop artist originating from Bremerton. His music focuses on spiritual themes promoting messages of hope and faith to help people establish connections to religion. Alongside religious messages, I.A.N. explores topics of autism, anxiety, depression, and other psychological problems. The artist is currently signed to the Rapzilla distribution team.

CutthroAt1100

Born and raised in Bremerton, CutthroAt1100, whose real name is Andre Herring Sr., got inspired by his older cousin to go into music. He worked on perfecting his skills through freestyle performances and song writing. Andre defines his genre as “real rap” and “real vibe music.” He believes in his versatility, incorporating both rapping and singing. Andre praises his fellow musicians for inspiration, giving credit to Drake for his long-lasting success and acknowledging the significance of the Nipsey Hussle’s legacy.