Hevon Stewart’s journey doesn’t feel manufactured—it feels lived. Coming out of East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and growing up in New York City, his story is rooted in real experiences, real challenges, and a genuine love for creativity. Before the cameras, before the magazine covers, it started simple—just a kid who liked to draw and express himself. That early spark turned into something deeper over time, shaping the way he sees the world and how he tells stories today.

As he got older, that creativity naturally expanded. Acting became a serious focus, then modeling, and eventually filmmaking. Instead of choosing one lane, Hevon leaned into all of it. He studied performing arts, worked on his craft, created his own short films, and built a modeling portfolio that landed him on multiple magazine covers. Along the way, he competed internationally, won recognition, and kept pushing forward. What stands out most isn’t just what he’s done—it’s how he approaches it all: grounded, intentional, and focused on staying true to himself while building something real.

Interview with Hevon Stewart

1. Growing up in Brooklyn and New York City, how did that shape you as a creative?

Honestly, growing up in Brooklyn shaped everything. You’re exposed to so much—different cultures, different personalities, different ways of thinking. It kind of forces you to be aware and to pay attention. I was always observing people, how they move, how they talk, how they react to things. That helped me a lot with acting later on because I could pull from real-life experiences instead of just imagining things. It also gave me a certain toughness and confidence. New York doesn’t really let you be average—you either stand out or you get lost, and I always wanted to stand out.

2. You started drawing really young—do you still feel connected to that part of yourself?

Yeah, for sure. Drawing was my first way of expressing myself, so that connection never really goes away. Even if I’m not sitting down sketching every day like I used to, that mindset is still there. I still think visually. When I’m working on a scene or even a photoshoot, I already see it in my head first—how it should look, how it should feel. That all comes from drawing. It taught me patience too, because you don’t just get better overnight. You have to keep working at it, and that same mindset applies to everything I do now.

3. When did acting become more than just an interest for you?

I think it became real for me when I started feeling something during performances. At first, it was just like, “okay, this is cool,” but then there were moments where I actually connected emotionally to what I was doing. It didn’t feel like pretending anymore—it felt real. That’s when I knew I wanted to take it seriously. I started looking at it differently, putting more time into learning, studying, and understanding the craft instead of just doing it casually.

4. You’ve stepped into directing and writing too. What pushed you to go behind the camera?

I didn’t want to rely on opportunities—I wanted to create them. That’s really what pushed me. Writing and directing my first short film was a challenge, but it was also something I needed to do for myself. It showed me I could actually take an idea and bring it to life from start to finish. It wasn’t easy at all, but it taught me a lot about responsibility and vision. When you’re behind the camera, everything falls on you, so you have to be locked in. It made me respect the whole process even more.

My mindset is always to be myself but elevated. I don’t try to copy what I see other people doing. I think that’s where a lot of people get stuck. For me, it’s about bringing my own energy and making each shoot feel different. I look at it like storytelling, just without words. Every pose, every expression—it all has to mean something. That’s what makes it stand out.

6. Tell me about the Talent Inc experience. What did that moment mean for you?

That experience was big for me. Being around people from different countries, all talented in their own way, it kind of puts pressure on you—but in a good way. It pushes you to step up. Winning an award, especially being the only one from my group, meant a lot. It wasn’t just about the award itself, it was more about proving to myself that I could compete on that level and actually stand out.

7. You talk a lot about staying grounded. What keeps you centered through all of this?

My faith, for sure. That’s something that’s been with me since I was young, and it keeps me balanced. This industry can pull you in a lot of different directions, and it’s easy to lose yourself if you’re not careful. For me, staying grounded means knowing who I am outside of all of this. That way, no matter what happens—good or bad—I’m still solid.

8. What’s the bigger picture for you? What are you really working toward?

I’m working toward building something that lasts. Not just quick success or attention, but something real. I want to grow as an actor, take on bigger roles, keep creating my own projects, and just keep leveling up. But more than that, I want to inspire people. I want people to see my journey and feel like they can do it too, in their own way. That’s really what matters to me at the end of the day.