Kanye West Responds to Wireless Festival Controversy in UK

Kanye West has offered to meet with members of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom following growing backlash over his headline booking at Wireless Festival.

In a statement obtained by Variety, West said his goal is to bring “unity, peace, and love” through his performance in London. He also expressed willingness to listen directly to community concerns, acknowledging that “words aren’t enough” and that change must be demonstrated through actions.

The controversy has intensified as sponsors withdraw support and political leaders urge the UK government to reconsider allowing his entry into the country.

Wireless Festival announced Kanye West as its three-night headliner, and it has been losing sponsors for the event. To the surprise of many, Ye was named the headliner, following a season where no one would get next to him because of a rash of antisemitic messaging, including creating music that praised Adolph Hitler.

The first to pull out of the festival was Pepsi, the presenting sponsor. The brand offered, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship from Wireless Festival.

Following suit, beverage titan Diageo is releasing: “We have informed the organizers of our concerns, and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the booking: “It is deeply concerning that Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”