Kehlani’s Message to ICE Personnel Triggers Heated Social Reaction

R&B artist Kehlani set off a wave of online discussion Sunday after sharing a firm message directed at employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Grammy-nominated singer posted the statement to her Instagram Story, making it clear she does not want engagement from individuals affiliated with the agency. The post quickly gained traction as screenshots circulated across social platforms.

“Public service announcement: don’t ever fix your mouth to speak to me or ask for a photo,” Kehlani wrote. “Don’t compliment me if you work for I.C.E.”

She followed with an additional line that intensified the conversation.

“I’m dead to you,” she wrote. “Don’t acknowledge me and delete all my music.”

The remarks sparked immediate debate. Supporters praised Kehlani for taking a direct stance and using her platform to express her views on immigration enforcement. Others questioned whether statements like this have any real impact beyond social media and whether public figures should engage in political commentary so openly.

The response reflects a familiar divide when entertainers speak on government-related issues. For some, artists voicing their perspectives is an important part of modern cultural dialogue. For others, it raises questions about influence and responsibility.

Kehlani has long incorporated personal and social themes into her public presence, and this moment continues that pattern. The rapid spread of her message highlights how quickly statements from high-profile figures can move beyond their original audience and become part of a larger national conversation.

As reactions continue to unfold, the discussion shows no signs of slowing, with opinions remaining sharply split across both fan communities and the broader public.