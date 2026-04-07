Lil Nas X Ordered to Complete Mental Health Diversion Program

Lil Nas X has been ordered to complete a mental health diversion program months after facing felony battery charges.

According to Rolling Stone, the artist appeared in a Van Nuys courtroom on April 6, where a judge ruled he must undergo treatment. If the case is completed successfully, it could be dismissed. The court also revealed that Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Speaking outside the courthouse, the 26-year-old expressed gratitude for the decision and praised his attorney, Christy O’Connor. He added that he is “going through the flow of life” as he begins treatment.

The charges stem from an August incident in which Lil Nas X was arrested after an early morning disturbance that led to multiple counts of battery and resisting arrest.