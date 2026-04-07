Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested Monday evening in Florida for his alleged role in a fight, according to authorities. The 24-year-old was booked into the Broward County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct affray, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the incident occurred prior to the shooting involving Offset. According to the Seminole Police Department, Tjay was involved in a physical altercation before gunfire broke out. He later posed for a mugshot and was held on a $500 bond.

According to TMZ, police confirmed a second individual was detained at the scene but has not been charged. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Amid rumors flying following the Monday night shooting of Offset, Lil Tjay’s representation issued a statement to distance him from the incident.

Overnight, Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, stated he was not involved in or charged with the crime.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio posted on Instagram, scooped by Complex.