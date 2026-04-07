Lil TJay’s Lawyer Denies Rapper’s Involvement In Shooting of Offset in Florida

Amid rumors flying following the Monday night shooting of Offset, Lil Tjay’s representation issued a statement to distance him from the incident.

Overnight, Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, stated he was not involved in or charged with the crime.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio posted on Instagram, scooped by Complex.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.” – Dawn Florio

Meanwhile, social media is spreading a video online showing TJay and Offset in an altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.