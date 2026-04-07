The controversy surrounding Ye’s upcoming Wireless Festival appearance intensified after Pepsi confirmed it would end its long-running sponsorship of the event, prompting a sharp response from 50 Cent.

The rapper took to Instagram shortly after the announcement, posting about the brand’s departure following more than a decade of involvement with the London-based festival. In the caption, he wrote, “Oh I know he sick,” before adding, “Bro he might black out again. LOL.” The remarks quickly gained traction online, adding another layer to the growing conversation.

Wireless Festival, a fixture of the UK music scene since 2005, recently revealed that Ye will headline all three nights of its July event. The decision has drawn renewed scrutiny tied to the artist’s past antisemitic remarks, which have remained a point of public debate.

Pepsi formally addressed its decision, stating, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.” Diageo soon followed, becoming another major corporate partner to step away from the event.

The situation has also reached political circles. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly weighed in on the booking, expressing concern over the implications of featuring Ye at such a prominent event.

“It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism,” Starmer said. He continued, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

The current backlash traces back to 2022, when Ye made a series of antisemitic statements and later appeared in an interview with Alex Jones where he voiced admiration for Adolf Hitler. In response to the fallout, Ye issued a public apology in a full-page statement ahead of his album Bully.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments—many of which I still cannot recall—that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience,” he wrote. He added, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

As debate continues, Ye’s role at Wireless Festival remains a flashpoint across music, business, and public discourse.