Pooh Shiesty Case Intensifies as Defense Pushes Back on Federal Allegations

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is facing escalating legal pressure following his recent arrest on charges tied to alleged kidnapping and robbery, a case that has quickly drawn national attention.

Prosecutors claim the Memphis artist, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was involved in what they describe as a “coordinated armed takeover” at a recording studio. Authorities allege the incident was part of an effort to break free from a deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. According to the government’s account, Shiesty used a firearm to force Gucci Mane to sign a release, while fellow rapper Big30 is accused of blocking exits to keep individuals inside the studio.

If convicted, Shiesty could face a life sentence, raising the stakes as the case moves toward pre-trial proceedings.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, addressed the situation in remarks to XXL on April 6, signaling that the defense is challenging the prosecution’s narrative.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” Cohen said. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Cohen’s comments suggest the defense is preparing to contest the strength and consistency of the evidence presented so far.

Public reaction has been divided. Some fans have voiced support for Gucci Mane, while others have questioned his role amid speculation about cooperation with authorities. A widely shared video added fuel to the conversation, showing an Atlanta inmate throwing Gucci Mane’s book, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man, off a ledge.

Media personality DJ Akademiks also weighed in during a livestream, offering his perspective on the situation.

“I’m going to be honest here,” he said. “It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being ‘present during the offense.’ Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don’t know if you’re taking the stand. But Gucci’s doing the identification. He’s doing what I would do.”

As the legal battle unfolds, the case continues to spark intense debate across the hip-hop community.