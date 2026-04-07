Quavo and Offset may have had their differences over the years, but when real life situations hit, certain things take priority.

News broke late that Offset was reportedly shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, sending shockwaves across social media as details continue to unfold. While information remains limited, early reports suggest the situation stemmed from an incident inside or around the venue, though specifics have yet to be confirmed.

There were also unverified reports circulating that Lil Tjay may have been involved or injured during the same situation, but as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding his condition or whereabouts.

What has been confirmed is that Offset is expected to recover. His camp has indicated that he is “fine” and currently receiving medical attention, which has brought some level of relief to fans who were immediately alarmed by the initial reports.

Given the history between Offset and Lil Tjay, speculation has already begun to swirl about what may have led to the incident, with some pointing to prior tensions and possible disputes tied to gambling. Still, at this point, that remains speculation, and authorities have yet to release an official account of what took place.

In the midst of the uncertainty, Quavo made it clear where he stands.

Quavo takes to Instagram amid reports of Offset being shot in Hollywood, Florida pic.twitter.com/SsTxCI5e9X — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 7, 2026

Taking to Instagram, he posted a simple message using prayer hands, signaling support for Offset during a moment that hits especially close to home. After losing Takeoff to gun violence, Quavo’s reaction carries weight, showing that regardless of past issues, the bond and shared history still matter when it counts.

As the situation continues to develop, fans and the Hip Hop community are waiting for confirmed details. For now, the focus remains on Offset’s recovery and getting clarity on what actually happened in Florida.