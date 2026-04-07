Quavo Supports Offset Following Florida Casino Shooting

Widespread concern emerged on April 6 after news broke that Atlanta rapper Offset had been shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

According to early reports, the artist was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. A spokesperson confirmed his condition, stating, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored”.

As the situation gained attention online, reactions from those close to him followed. Fellow Migos member Quavo appeared to acknowledge the incident on social media, posting a prayer hands emoji to his Instagram Story. The message, though simple, was widely seen as a sign of support.

Quavo seemingly reacts to Offset getting shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LwzOLmCDoo — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) April 7, 2026

Messages of encouragement quickly spread across platforms, with fans and industry figures expressing concern for the rapper’s well-being. Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair, who collaborated with Offset on the track “Ric Flair Drip,” shared a public statement backing the artist. “Prayers For Offset! Stay Strong!” Flair said, while also reflecting appreciation for their past work together.

Prayers For Offset! Stay Strong! Thank You So Much For All You Have Done For My Career! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZB8MsewJ6q — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2026

Offset, known for his solo project Father of 4 and his role in one of hip-hop’s most influential groups, has remained a central figure in the music scene. As more details surrounding the incident continue to emerge, the focus remains on his recovery.

At this time, he is reported to be in stable condition as he continues to receive medical care.