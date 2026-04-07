Sexyy Red returned to her hometown of St. Louis to launch her nonprofit, Giving Is Sexyy, with a large-scale Easter giveback supporting more than 500 families.

Held at Prince Beauty Supply, the event transformed the space into a vibrant community hub filled with activities for children and resources for families. Kids enjoyed Easter egg hunts, rides, games and interactive attractions, while families were provided meals and essentials through local vendors.

The initiative reflects a deeper mission rooted in Sexyy Red’s personal experiences growing up in St. Louis. Giving Is Sexyy aims to support vulnerable communities, focusing on single-parent households, children with incarcerated parents and families escaping domestic violence.

The foundation plans to provide assistance with housing, childcare and mentorship, while also connecting families with long-term support systems.

Beyond the celebration, the event marked the beginning of a broader effort to create stability and opportunity for underserved youth.

As she prepares for major career milestones, including upcoming performances and new music, Sexyy Red is using her platform to drive meaningful impact, turning her story into a movement centered on community, care and change.