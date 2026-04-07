In an exclusive that bridges music royalty with America’s pastime, Memmalatel “Victory” Morgan, the son of Mojo Morgan of the legendary reggae family Morgan Heritage, has officially secured a full baseball scholarship at Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia Beach, Virginia, marking a major milestone for both his family and the growing international reach of the game.

For a family rooted in global musical excellence, this moment represents a different kind of stage.

Memmalatel “Victory” Morgan, a versatile outfielder, has steadily built his profile as a developing prospect with the kind of athleticism and instincts that translate at the collegiate level. Known for his ability to cover ground in the outfield and apply pressure on the basepaths, Morgan has shown consistent growth at the plate, hitting north of .300 in recent action while flashing gap to gap contact and situational awareness. His speed has also made him a factor on the bases, turning singles into scoring opportunities and forcing defenses into mistakes.

That body of work has now earned him a full ride opportunity at Bryant & Stratton College’s Virginia Beach campus, where he will continue both his academic and athletic career. The program competes at the JUCO level within the USCAA structure, providing a competitive platform for players looking to develop and advance to four year programs or professional opportunities.

Sources tell SOURCE SPORTS that Morgan’s recruitment picked up momentum over the past year, as scouts and coaches took notice of his projectable tools, baseball IQ, and discipline. While his last name carries global recognition in music, this scholarship is rooted in his own work ethic and performance on the field.

The Morgan Heritage legacy has long been defined by discipline, culture, and excellence, and those same principles are clearly reflected in Victory’s approach to the game. Mojo Morgan, a cornerstone of the Grammy Award winning collective, has built a career on consistency and purpose, qualities that are now showing up in his son’s journey on the diamond.

For Memmalatel “Victory” Morgan, this opportunity is more than just a scholarship. It is a doorway into the next level of competition and a chance to build his own legacy in a completely different arena.

From STADIUM stages to baseball diamonds, the Morgan Heritage name continues to evolve.

Now, in Virginia Beach, Memmalatel “Victory” Morgan begins his next chapter, one that has the potential to carry his name even further through the world of baseball.