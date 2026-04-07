T.I. is once again proving his staying power in Hip Hop, kicking off 2026 with a major milestone as his latest single “Let Em Know” officially earns RIAA Gold certification.

Released in January through Grand Hustle and EMPIRE, the Pharrell Williams produced record has quickly become one of the year’s standout tracks, surpassing 102 million streams and setting the tone for what is shaping up to be a strong run for the Atlanta veteran.

The single has also made a serious impact on radio. “Let Em Know” climbed to the top spot on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart, marking T.I.’s longest running number one on that chart as a lead artist since his 2008 smash “Whatever You Like.” The achievement adds another layer to an already decorated catalog, reinforcing his ability to remain competitive across multiple eras of the game.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the track debuted and peaked at number 36, making it his highest charting solo entry in over a decade, dating back to 2014. Beyond that, the record has steadily gained traction across several formats, including Rap Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, and Adult R&B Airplay, showing its versatility and broad appeal.

For T.I., the success of “Let Em Know” is more than just numbers. It serves as a key piece in the rollout of his twelfth and reportedly final studio album, Kill The King. As a multi Grammy Award winning artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Tip continues to evolve while still delivering the kind of records that connect with both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

With a Gold plaque already secured and momentum still building, “Let Em Know” positions T.I. right back in the center of the conversation as he prepares to close out his album run on his own terms.