T.I. is celebrating a major milestone as his single “Let ‘Em Know” has officially gone gold.

The Atlanta rapper shared that the track has surpassed half a million units, making it the first certified gold record of 2026 across all genres.

“Half a million units later, the message is clear,” T.I. wrote, thanking his family, team, radio stations, DSPs and fans for their continued support.

The achievement marks a strong start to the year for the veteran artist, who continues to maintain his presence in hip hop.

T.I. also teased what’s next, hinting at his upcoming project Kill The King, signaling more music on the way.