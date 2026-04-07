34 years ago today, a pair of dreadheaded backpackers flipped the script on lyricism and made stuttering rhymes a full blown movement when Krayz Drayz and Skoob, better known as Das EFX, unleashed their debut album Dead Serious.

Released on the East West imprint in 1992, the album arrived at the height of Hip Hop’s Golden Era and immediately carved out its own lane. Recorded between Brooklyn’s Firehouse Studios and Long Island’s North Shore Soundworks, Dead Serious brought a fresh, animated delivery that hadn’t been heard before, blending rapid fire patterns, playful cadence shifts, and off kilter slang into a style that became instantly recognizable.

The impact was undeniable.

Powered by breakout singles like “They Want Efx” and “Mic Checka,” the album quickly caught fire on both the streets and the charts. “They Want Efx” in particular became a cultural moment, with its signature “iggity” style influencing a wave of artists that followed. Within two years, Dead Serious reached platinum status, cementing its place as one of the defining releases of the early 90s.

Behind the boards, the production team Solid Scheme, made up of Chris Charity and Derek Lynch, crafted a sound that matched the duo’s high energy delivery. Their work gave Das EFX a gritty yet polished backdrop that allowed their unique style to shine. Charity’s contributions would remain a key part of the group’s sound until his untimely passing in 2000.

The story of Das EFX began at Virginia State University, where Drayz and Skoob first crossed paths before linking with EPMD. That connection would lead to their inclusion in the legendary Hit Squad, placing them alongside some of the most respected names in the game and accelerating their rise.

Dead Serious wasn’t just a debut, it was a statement. It proved that originality still ruled the culture and that taking risks with style and delivery could redefine what an MC sounded like.

Thirty four years later, the album remains a cornerstone of Hip Hop’s Golden Era, a project that didn’t follow trends but created one of its own.

Salute to Krayz Drayz, Skoob, Solid Scheme, and the entire Hit Squad family for delivering a true classic that still sounds just as fresh today.