President Trump escalated tensions Tuesday, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches. Posting on Truth Social, Trump suggested “complete and total regime change” could lead to a new future, while acknowledging the uncertainty of the moment.

𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐉. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝟎𝟖:𝟎𝟔 𝐀𝐌 𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝟎𝟒.𝟎𝟕.𝟐𝟔



A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change,… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 7, 2026

The warning came as U.S. strikes targeted military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island, a strategic hub for the country’s oil exports. Officials said the attacks avoided oil infrastructure but intensified fears of broader conflict.

According to CNN, Vice President JD Vance stated the strikes do not signal a shift in U.S. strategy and confirmed the administration remains focused on the deadline.

Across the region, violence has escalated, with reported attacks on infrastructure, transportation routes, and civilian areas. Iranian state media reported casualties from strikes on railways and residential zones, while Israel issued warnings for civilians to avoid key transit systems.

Global markets have reacted sharply, with oil prices surging amid concerns over supply disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.