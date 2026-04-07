Wireless Festival Holds Line on Ye Headline Set Despite Sponsor Exit

Wireless Festival organizers are sticking with Ye as a headliner for this summer’s event, even as major sponsors step away following renewed controversy.

Wireless Festival is standing by Ye as the festival’s headliner 🚨



Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, which organizes Wireless Festival, has made a statement:



"I am a deeply committed anti-fascist and have been all my adult life. I lived on a kibbutz for many… pic.twitter.com/mvhc9reG2X — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 6, 2026

Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn released a statement Monday defending the decision to keep Ye on the lineup for the July 10–12 festival in London. His remarks come after brands including PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy Drink, PayPal and Diageo reportedly withdrew sponsorship support tied to the event.

Benn began by outlining his personal stance, separating his beliefs from the booking decision.

“I am a deeply committed anti-fascist and have been all my adult life,” Benn said. “I lived on a kibbutz for many months in the 1970’s that was attacked on October 7th, am pro Jew and the Jewish state, while being equally committed to a Palestinian state.”

He then addressed the backlash tied to Ye’s past statements.

“What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community, the Prime Minister and others that have commented,” Benn said, adding that he believes the artist now regrets the statements.

Despite mounting criticism and sponsor withdrawals, Benn emphasized that the festival’s decision is centered on music, not ideology. He noted that Ye’s work remains widely available and consumed throughout the United Kingdom.

“Ye’s music is played on commercial radio stations in this country,” Benn said. “It is available via live streams and downloads in this country.”

Benn also clarified that the event will not serve as a platform for political messaging.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature,” Benn said. “Only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations and streaming platforms and enjoyed by millions.”

Wireless Festival is still set to proceed with Ye as a headlining act, even as public debate over the booking continues to build.