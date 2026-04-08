The Latin Recording Academy has officially named reggaeton pioneer Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, famously known as Daddy Yankee, as the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. This prestigious honor recognizes his nearly thirty-year career as a songwriter and performer who transformed urban music into a global phenomenon.

Rising from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee broke barriers with his 2004 landmark album Barrio Fino. His massive hits like “Gasolina” and the record-breaking “Despacito” helped legitimize reggaeton on the international stage. Beyond his 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, the Academy highlighted his resilience and evolution into purpose-driven music with his latest work, Lamento En Baile.

The tribute also celebrates his humanitarian impact. Through his foundation and investments in Puerto Rican youth sports, he remains a dedicated agent of change. Daddy Yankee will be honored at a private gala on November 11, 2026, in Las Vegas during Latin GRAMMY Week, featuring performances of his legendary hits by global stars.