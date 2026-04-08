On this day in hip-hop history, Biz Markie (real name Marcel Theo Hall), one of the most respected and successful DJs in hip-hop, was born. Growing up in Harlem, New York, The Biz has been moving the crowd with his unique rhyming style since he was 14. He’s done everything from his earliest gig as Roxanne Shante’s beatboxer to a headliner at Grammy Awards after parties. Whether on screen, on the mic, or on the 1s and 2s, The Biz has remained a consistent brand in entertainment booking, averaging 175 shows a year across the globe.

Over the past four decades, Biz Markie has established himself as one of the most prolific rappers/DJs in music. Since his 1988 debut, Goin’ Off (which peaked at #90 on the Billboard 200), he has grabbed hold of the hearts and ears of Hip-Hop lovers everywhere. His second album, 1989’s The Biz Never Sleeps, contains his timeless hit “Just a Friend,” which has permanently impacted pop culture.

During the ’90s, The Biz retained his place as an icon. His third LP, I Need A Haircut, unintentionally changed the scope of Hip Hop forever. The closing track from the album, “Alone Again,” contains a sample of the song “Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan, which Warner Bros. Records had not cleared. In turn, Warner Bros. sued The Biz for his unlawful use of the sample, causing the courts to rule that all samples must be cleared by the owning party before reuse. The lawsuit prompted the title of Markie’s fourth LP All Samples Cleared!.

As the new millennium approached, Markie never saw much of a decline in popularity. In 2002, he made his first major motion picture appearance in Men in Black 2. From then, he continued to make many television and big screen appearances. From Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out to Grand Theft Auto, The Biz is seen and heard throughout visual media.

During this decade, he also started his endeavors as a child educator through the children’s program Yo Gabba Gabba. Through entertainment, Markie has helped educate young children on music and artistic expression on the Nick Jr. hit show.