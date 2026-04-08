Hulu has ordered a new documentary series centered on the life and career of 50 Cent. The three-part project will explore his rise from the streets of Queens to global cultural influence.

According to TMZ, the series will highlight 50 Cent’s impact across music, business, and film, offering an intimate and revealing look at his journey and legacy.

The untitled documentary is set to be directed by Mandon Lovett, known for projects like Boys in Blue, Origins of Hip Hop, and The French Montana Story: For Khadija.

No release date has been announced, but the series is already generating anticipation among fans eager to see a deeper look into the mogul’s story.