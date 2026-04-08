Martell continued its U.S. tour with an exclusive “Make It With Martell” cocktail experience in Chicago on Tuesday night, hosting an invite-only event at Lazy Bird.

The immersive evening spotlighted Martell’s centuries-old heritage while introducing a fresh take on modern cocktail culture. As the oldest of the cognac houses, the brand used the event to showcase how tradition can evolve through creativity and innovation behind the bar.

Guests were guided through the experience by Martell Global Ambassador Jasmin Goldstein, who engaged attendees throughout the night. One standout activation, “Roulette Revolution,” allowed guests to spin a custom cocktail wheel, delivering Martell-infused twists on classics like the Blue Swift Negroni and Cognac Margarita. Info on these recipes is below.

Another highlight, the Smash Bar, added a hands-on element, inviting guests to muddle ingredients, press grapes, and craft their own cocktails. The interactive setup blended theatrical presentation with sensory exploration, giving attendees a deeper connection to the brand’s identity.

The Chicago stop reflects Martell’s broader push to redefine cocktail experiences, merging legacy with modern mixology in cities across the United States.

The Martell Smash

A classic julep remixed with cognac and juicy grapes, smashed to order for a Martell signature taste experience

1.5 parts Martell V.S Cognac

0.5 parts Raspberry Syrup

1.5 parts Apple Juice

0.75 parts Lemon Juice

6 seedless White Grapes (muddled)

Old Fashioned

The much-loved classic crafted with Martell Blue Swift – the world’s first V.S.O.P cognac aged in bourbon barrels – sugar, and aromatic bitters

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

0.25 parts Sugar

3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Margarita

Reimagined top-shelf refreshment with Martell, orange liqueur, lime and agave nectar

1.5 parts Martell V.S Cognac

0.75 parts Italicus (or orange liqueur)

0.75 parts Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Negroni

The ultimate bitter aperitivo refinement with Martell, sweet vermouth and bitter aperitif liqueur