The upcoming biopic Michael has undergone a major change, with its original ending scrapped due to legal concerns tied to Michael Jackson’s past allegations.

Early versions of the film reportedly focused on how the 1993 child abuse allegations affected Jackson’s life. According to Variety, one scene showed the King of Pop staring into a mirror as police lights flashed behind him, symbolizing the emotional toll of the controversy. Another sequence depicted investigators searching Neverland Ranch.

However, Lionsgate removed these scenes after attorneys for the Jackson estate cited a settlement clause involving accuser Jordan Chandler. The agreement reportedly prohibits Chandler from being portrayed in the film.

As a result, the film’s ending has been reworked, shifting its narrative direction. The changes highlight the ongoing complexities surrounding Jackson’s legacy as filmmakers balance storytelling with legal boundaries.