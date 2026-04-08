In a time when the workforce is evolving faster than ever, Michelle Blue is focused on one central mission: ensuring young people are not left behind.

As the founder of Next YE Development, Blue has built her career around preparing students—particularly those in underserved communities—for success in a technology-driven economy. Her work sits at the intersection of education, innovation, and access, with a clear goal: to transform how students experience career exploration.

Blue is not only an entrepreneur but also a speaker and coach who emphasizes mindset, confidence, and real-world readiness. Through her organization, she has helped deliver immersive programming and curriculum that goes beyond traditional learning models, reaching more than 10,000 students across New York City since 2021.

At the core of Michelle Blue’s approach is a simple but powerful idea: exposure changes outcomes.

Rather than relying on outdated methods like brochures or lectures, Blue advocates for experiential learning—giving students direct access to industries, professionals, and emerging technologies. Her philosophy is rooted in action.

“Students deserve more than a brochure about their future—they deserve to experience it,” Blue said, emphasizing the importance of hands-on engagement in shaping career confidence and direction.

This belief has guided the development of programs that blend education with real-world application, helping students move from curiosity to clarity about their future paths.

Michelle’s work is particularly focused on addressing inequities in career access. As automation, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship reshape the global economy, many students—especially those from underserved communities—lack opportunities to engage with these changes in meaningful ways.

Through Next YE Development, Blue is working to close that gap by creating environments where students can build practical skills, develop professional networks, and see themselves reflected in industries that may have once felt out of reach.

Her programs are designed not just to inform, but to empower—equipping young people with the confidence and tools needed to navigate modern career pathways.

That mission comes to life this spring with Brooklyn Builds the Future: Career & Innovation Fest, a one-day immersive experience that reflects Michelle’s vision on a larger scale.

Taking place on April 17, 2026, at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, the event will bring together more than 300 high school and college students with leaders across technology, business, and innovation.

Designed as more than a traditional career fair, the festival blends a technology expo, innovation challenge, and career accelerator into a single experience. Students will actively participate in live hackathons, coding sprints, startup simulations, and entrepreneurship competitions—gaining firsthand exposure to fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality.

Major organizations including Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and Pfizer are among the confirmed participants, offering mentorship, networking, and insight into real career pathways.

More than just a single-day event, Brooklyn Builds the Future represents a broader movement—one that Michelle is helping to lead—toward reimagining how young people prepare for the world of work.

By turning inspiration into action, she is not just talking about the future—she is actively building it.