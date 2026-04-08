On April 6, 2026, Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo brought together celebrities, athletes, and community leaders for his Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Atlanta.

The event supports The Oasis Academy, a nonprofit focused on empowering gifted orphans and displaced children through education and innovation.

Notable attendees included Anthony Anderson, Chris Tucker, Reggie Jackson, Ed Reed, and DJ Cassidy, along with members of 112, including Slim and Q Parker. Jayden Williams presented Ne-Yo with a proclamation honoring the tournament’s impact.

The day featured a youth clinic, R&B Bingo, a Spades tournament, and a live auction. Guests also enjoyed entertainment, wellness services, and community-driven activities.

The event continues to grow as a signature fundraiser dedicated to uplifting displaced youth.