Offset’s name continues to circulate following the recent shooting incident in South Florida, and now new reports are shedding light on what may have led up to the confrontation.

According to details shared by DJ Akademiks, the Atlanta rapper allegedly lost close to $900,000 gambling at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida in the hours leading up to his altercation with Lil Tjay. Akademiks cited text messages reportedly exchanged between Offset and a casino host, which appear to confirm the extent of the losses.

Speaking on the situation, Akademiks suggested that Offset may have been caught in a cycle of trying to win back what he lost. “It seems like he’s in there chasing losses,” he said during a livestream, noting that extended time in that environment can leave anyone vulnerable, especially in a high profile setting.

Shortly after the reported losses, tensions escalated into a physical situation that ultimately resulted in Offset being shot in the leg. Despite the seriousness of the incident, his camp has since confirmed that he is in stable condition and expected to recover. Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the disturbance on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and later released on bond.

In the aftermath, additional claims have surfaced involving alleged unpaid bets tied to Offset. Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant took to social media, alleging that Offset owed him $8,000 from a previous wager, describing an encounter where he attempted to collect but ultimately chose to walk away. Bryant also claimed that Offset had reached out to him about another betting opportunity just hours before the shooting.

Media personality Ebro Darden echoed a similar sentiment on The Ebro Show, stating that Offset still owes him $5,000 stemming from a Super Bowl bet. While he downplayed the significance of the amount, Ebro pointed to it as part of a broader pattern.

While none of these financial claims have been formally substantiated, they add another layer to an already complex situation that involves gambling, personal disputes, and an ongoing investigation. Authorities have yet to release full details surrounding the shooting itself, and key questions, including who was responsible, remain unanswered.

As more information continues to surface, the focus remains on Offset’s recovery and the legal fallout that could follow from a situation that escalated far beyond the casino floor.