Offset is setting the record straight following the chaotic shooting incident in South Florida, making it clear that Lil Tjay was not the person who pulled the trigger and that he never cooperated with law enforcement in the way some have suggested.

In the days after the altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, speculation ran wild across social media, especially after Lil Tjay publicly accused Offset of naming him as the shooter. The situation escalated quickly, with Tjay even going as far as labeling the former Migos rapper a “rat” during a media scrum that immediately went viral.

Now, according to details shared by DJ Akademiks after a direct conversation with Offset, the Atlanta rapper is pushing back on that narrative entirely. Offset reportedly confirmed that Lil Tjay did not shoot him and emphasized that he never gave a statement to police identifying anyone involved. For Offset, the accusations of cooperating with authorities appear to be just as serious as the incident itself, and he’s making it clear he wants no part of that label.

Offset told Akademiks that Lil Tjay never shot him and he never gave a statement against him pic.twitter.com/ky4zqZDBY3 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 8, 2026

The shooting, which left Offset hospitalized with a leg injury, initially sparked concern about his condition, but his camp has since confirmed that he is “fine” and expected to fully recover. Meanwhile, Lil Tjay was briefly detained and hit with a disorderly conduct charge before being released on bond.

Despite Offset’s clarification, major questions still remain unanswered. Early reports suggested the altercation may have stemmed from a gambling dispute, with some accounts pointing to Tjay and his entourage as the aggressors. However, with Offset denying Tjay’s involvement in the shooting itself, the identity of the actual shooter is still unclear.

As the investigation continues, the situation remains fluid. What is clear, though, is that Offset is drawing a firm line, denying both the accusation that Tjay was responsible and any claim that he cooperated with authorities in the aftermath.