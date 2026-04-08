Offset Seen Recovering in Wheelchair After Florida Shooting

Offset is recovering in a Florida hospital after being shot outside a casino, with authorities confirming his injuries are not life-threatening. The rapper remains in stable condition following the incident, which unfolded near a valet area at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

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Offset is alive and currently in a wheelchair undergoing treatment.



Baba no one leave Kush for a sec.

Americans are enjoying good health care#worldwideblogstandard pic.twitter.com/0FL9ffCNn3 — V.I.C👨‍💻 (@VIC_kutz) April 7, 2026

Images released following the shooting show Offset seated in a wheelchair outside the medical facility, dressed in a hospital gown. Bandages were visible, along with a pulse oximeter attached to his finger. He appeared fatigued, briefly looking at his phone before being helped back inside.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and investigators have not publicly outlined a full sequence of events. Reports initially suggested that Lil Tjay had been taken into custody in connection with the situation, but his legal team has strongly disputed any involvement.

Attorney Dawn M. Florio issued a statement addressing what she described as widespread misinformation tied to her client.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has he been charged with any shootings. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

The statement aims to counter speculation that quickly spread following the incident, as conflicting reports circulated online in the hours after the shooting.

As Offset continues his recovery, law enforcement is expected to provide further updates as the investigation develops. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any suspects remain in custody or if additional charges will be filed.