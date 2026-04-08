Pooh Shiesty has bolstered his legal defense by bringing on veteran attorney Bradford Cohen, a move that adds significant experience as the case against him unfolds.

Cohen, known for representing high-profile artists including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, had already been involved prior to the formal announcement. He previously commented on the case after reviewing the indictment.

“I read over the indictment and can see some inconsistencies that we will address at future hearings,” Cohen said. “I will save any further comments for after we get full discovery. I know my client is looking forward to holding the Government to their burden.”

Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., was arrested last week in connection with an incident prosecutors say took place at a Dallas recording studio on January 10, 2026. Authorities allege the rapper orchestrated a gunpoint kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane.

According to federal prosecutors, the alleged motive was to force Gucci Mane to release Shiesty from his 1017 Records contract. The case also names several additional defendants, including Shiesty’s father and others believed to have taken part in what officials described as a coordinated operation.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould emphasized the seriousness of the allegations during a press briefing.

“As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting… For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

Cohen later provided an update as the defense continues reviewing the case.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” he explained. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

The case remains ongoing as both sides prepare for upcoming hearings.