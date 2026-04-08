This should be a bigger story. Like the biggest in human history however with World War III constantly on the horizon and the Epstein Files and the economy and etc etc, it seems like it’s being swept under the rug. Any who, Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee is drawing attention after stating that individuals within the U.S. government have told him extraterrestrial beings have visited Earth and interacted with humans.

Speaking during a recent appearance on “TMZ Live,” Burchett addressed questions about unidentified phenomena and said he has been privately briefed by multiple sources. According to him, both government and military officials have shared information suggesting that non-human intelligence exists and has already made contact.

Burchett acknowledged that the claims may sound far-fetched but maintained that the accounts he has received are credible. He emphasized that these reports were not isolated, describing a pattern of similar statements coming from different officials.

Despite the implications of his remarks, Burchett downplayed any immediate threat. He suggested that if such advanced beings intended harm, humanity would not still be intact.

He explained that the technology attributed to these life forms is so far beyond current human capability that it would allow them to act decisively if they chose to. The fact that no such outcome has occurred, he said, indicates there is no clear danger to human life at this time.

Burchett has also expressed concern about a lack of transparency surrounding the topic, pointing to what he believes may be withheld information.

“I think there’s a cover-up,” Burchett said in an appearance on NewsNation’s “The Hill” in April 2024.

His comments add to ongoing public and political discussion around unidentified aerial phenomena and the possibility of extraterrestrial intelligence. While government agencies have released limited findings in recent years, definitive conclusions remain elusive.

Burchett’s statements are likely to fuel further debate as questions continue about what officials know and how much of that information has been shared with the public.