In a move that has sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates have locked in their future, agreeing to a historic nine-year, $140 million contract extension with rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin, less than a week after his big league debut.

The deal, first reported by ESPN insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, represents the largest guaranteed contract in Pirates franchise history and the richest deal ever given to a player still in his rookie season.

Griffin, widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the 2026 season, made his MLB debut on April 3–4 after a rapid rise through the Pirates’ farm system. The 19-year-old Mississippi native wasted no time making an impression, collecting an RBI double in his first career at-bat and immediately stepping into the spotlight as the organization’s cornerstone player.

The Pirates selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and his development since then has been nothing short of elite. In 2025, he slashed .333 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases across multiple minor league levels, earning Minor League Player of the Year honors and fast-tracking his arrival to Pittsburgh.

Despite having only a handful of MLB games under his belt, posting early numbers around a .176 batting average with a few RBIs, Pittsburgh’s front office made it clear they’ve seen enough.

“Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city and our fans,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement, emphasizing the organization’s belief in Griffin’s talent, maturity, and leadership.

The structure of the deal is just as strategic as it is aggressive. By finalizing the extension immediately after Griffin’s call-up, the Pirates position themselves to potentially gain additional draft compensation if he captures Rookie of the Year honors or finishes high in MVP voting during the early years of the contract.

This move signals a major philosophical shift for a franchise that has historically been cautious with long-term spending. Pairing Griffin with reigning ace Paul Skenes gives Pittsburgh a young, dynamic core that could finally push the club back into postseason relevance for the first time in over a decade.

Simply put, the Pirates aren’t waiting around on potential, they’re investing in it. And with Konnor Griffin now locked in through 2034, Pittsburgh is betting big that their teenage phenom is the face of their future.