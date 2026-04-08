Trump Iran Annihilation Threat Feels Like Bluff, Announces Two-Week ‘Ceasefire’

President Donald Trump has an unofficial nickname from his detractors: TACO, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. Well, that part. He just stepped back from a previously stated military deadline involving Iran, opting instead for a temporary pause in hostilities as discussions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Trump had warned of severe military action if Iran did not allow unrestricted passage through the key shipping route by a set evening deadline. However, shortly before that cutoff, he announced a two-week suspension of potential strikes, describing the move as part of a “double sided ceasefire.”

Trump said the pause would depend on Iran’s cooperation moving forward.

He stated that the ceasefire would proceed “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian officials signaled a conditional willingness to ease tensions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Iran would adjust its posture in the region during the temporary period.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he said.

Despite the shift, Trump characterized the development as a success, suggesting that key objectives had already been met and that progress toward a broader agreement was underway.

“we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

He added that negotiations were advancing based on a proposal from Iran.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump further claimed that many prior disputes had been resolved, framing the additional time as necessary to complete the process.

“almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to,” and the extension would “allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he concluded his post.

While both sides signal movement, formal talks are still pending, with officials noting that details around in-person negotiations have not yet been finalized.