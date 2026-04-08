Legendary Fugees member Wyclef Jean recently teased a potential musical reunion with Lauryn Hill during his appearance on the Adam Friedland Show. As he celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic album The Score, Wyclef expressed a renewed creative energy, comparing his current output to his own Thriller years.

When questioned about future collaborations with Hill, Wyclef focused on their restored relationship, stating that he finally has his sister back. While he stopped short of an official studio announcement, he noted that magic is in the air. The timing is particularly notable following Hill’s recent internet-breaking performance with Ye. Wyclef remains optimistic about what the universe has in store for the duo, suggesting that their unique creative spark is ready to be reignited for a new generation.