The Selective Service System is preparing a major shift in how the United States handles draft registration. Under a newly proposed rule, eligible men would be automatically entered into the system beginning in December, eliminating the need for individuals to sign up themselves.

According to The Hill, the proposal was submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30. The change would integrate federal data systems to streamline the process, effectively transferring the responsibility of registration from individuals to the government.

Officials say the move is designed to cut costs and improve efficiency, but it also revives conversation around the possibility of a future military draft.

The United States has not implemented a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War. While a president cannot reinstate a draft through executive action alone, Congress would need to pass legislation to make it a reality.