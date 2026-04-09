The Brooklyn drill movement has officially evolved. 41, the platinum-selling, award-nominated rap collective comprised of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa, has unleashed their highly anticipated debut album, Area 41.

To mark the milestone, the trio took over the newly unveiled, ultra-chic Manhattan venue Aura 57—the same space recently tapped by Lil Baby—for an immersive private release experience that blended high-end luxury with raw New York energy.

Professional photo/video coverage by Kevin Lian

Interactive Discovery: The Slapwoods and Liquid Labs

Curated by Melissa G. (founder of ICTD Agency), the event transformed Aura 57 into a multisensory “Area 41” world. The night moved beyond a simple listening party, offering guests interactive ways to unlock the 18-track project:

The Slapwoods Pre-Roll Lab: In a hands-on activation powered by Slapwoods, attendees rolled premium cannabis using signature leaves and papers. The discovery was built into the packaging, with custom-designed pre-roll tubes serving as digital keys to the album.

In a hands-on activation powered by Slapwoods, attendees rolled premium cannabis using signature leaves and papers. The discovery was built into the packaging, with custom-designed pre-roll tubes serving as digital keys to the album. The Liquid Lab: Powered by Reina Crafts, this fragrance-driven installation allowed guests to create personalized scents in a lab-inspired setting. Each custom bottle featured QR-enabled access to the album, merging the olfactory and auditory worlds.

The hospitality followed suit with a “luxe-meets-street” menu, featuring the viral caviar-topped nuggets that kept the room buzzing between unreleased tracks.

A Star-Studded Cultural Moment

The guest list reflected 41’s rapid ascent from Brooklyn’s streets to hip-hop’s inner circle. Notable attendees included Brooklyn legend Maino, Bianca Bonnie (of “Chicken Noodle Soup” fame), and a variety of influencers including Fat Boy See and cast members from the Zeus Network’s Baddies franchise.

Professional photo/video coverage by Kevin Lian

The energy remained high throughout the night as guests previewed the project’s transition from the group’s gritty drill roots into chart-ready club anthems—a shift that has already earned them a BET Amplified artist title and a nomination for Best New Rap Group.

The Evolution of 41

Area 41 signals a major turning point for Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa. Fresh off collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and NLE Choppa, and high-profile appearances with Travis Scott, the collective is no longer just a local phenomenon.

Supported by Republic Records and Ravishin Swiss, the debut album marks their official entry into the global hip-hop conversation. With 18 tracks that balance their signature aggressive flows with polished production, 41 is proving that they are the definitive voice of the next generation of New York rap.

Area 41 is available now on all streaming platforms.