Conflicting ‘Telling’ Claims Surface in Wild Pooh Shiesty Case

New courtroom developments in the federal case involving rapper Pooh Shiesty revealed a stark divide between prosecutors and the defense, with each side presenting competing accounts of an alleged studio incident earlier this year.

During a detention hearing in Dallas, testimony from investigator Pamela Hanson brought additional attention to the role of fellow rapper Gucci Mane. Hanson told the court that Gucci Mane had spoken with local law enforcement regarding the alleged January 10, 2026, घटना at a recording studio. Prosecutors, according to XXL’s reporting, are partially relying on statements from Gucci Mane and individuals in his circle to support their case.

The hearing offered further insight into an investigation under increasing public scrutiny, though key elements remain contested.

At the conclusion of proceedings, the judge ruled that Pooh Shiesty would remain in custody, denying his request for bond. The decision means the 26-year-old artist will stay behind bars as the case continues to develop.

Defense attorney Cohen pushed back strongly following the ruling, raising questions about how the investigation unfolded. “The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred,” he said. “They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months.”

Cohen also challenged the strength of the prosecution’s evidence, pointing to what he described as critical omissions. “What we didn’t hear today was [that] there is no contract, this mystery contract, they have no contract,” he said. “They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry, they have none of that physical evidence.”

With both sides digging in, the case now moves forward with unresolved questions surrounding evidence and timelines, setting the stage for further legal battles in the weeks ahead.