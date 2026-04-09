Diddy’s Appeal Centers on First Amendment Defense as Court Weighs Conviction

Closing arguments have wrapped in the federal appeal of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, with his legal team pushing for a reversal of his 50-month sentence based on a controversial constitutional argument.

At the heart of the appeal is the claim that the activities described in the case, referred to as “freak-offs,” should be viewed through the lens of protected expression rather than criminal conduct. Defense attorneys argued before the panel that these events, along with what they called “hotel nights,” fall under free speech protections and therefore cannot be prosecuted under existing federal statutes.

Specifically, the legal team challenged the application of the Mann Act, a law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. According to the defense, the statute does not apply in this situation, as the events in question were not acts of prostitution but instead staged performances.

In court, Diddy’s attorneys described the gatherings as “highly choreographed sexual performances,” drawing comparisons to amateur pornography, which has long been recognized as protected under the Constitution. This framing is central to their effort to reclassify the nature of the conduct and dismantle the legal basis for the conviction.

If the appeals court accepts this argument, it could significantly alter the outcome of the case. While Diddy is currently expected to remain incarcerated until April 2028, a successful appeal could lead to a reduced sentence or even early release.

The case now rests in the hands of the appellate judges, who must determine whether the defense’s interpretation of constitutional protections outweighs the government’s original prosecution. A decision is expected at a later date, with implications that could extend beyond this case into broader debates over the limits of free expression under federal law.