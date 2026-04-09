Fanatics Sportsbook has introduced Squad Bets, a new wagering format ahead of the NBA Playoffs that reimagines the traditional parlay.

Unlike standard parlays, Squad Bets group selected players into one unit, with outcomes tied to a single target rather than individual legs. The format keeps bets alive longer and will be available across basketball, baseball, football, hockey, and major soccer events. Features include FAIR PLAY Injury Protection and FanCash rewards.

The launch comes alongside increased social content featuring Action Bronson and Joakim Noah, highlighting Fanatics’ push into entertainment-driven betting experiences.

In golf, attention turns to Augusta National Golf Club, with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm leading handle for tournament winners, while Scottie Scheffler remains a key name tied to a potential $43,000 payout.

Early NFL division betting shows strong backing for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, while the Los Angeles Rams lead interest in the NFC West.

Globally, Portugal commands the largest share of World Cup betting handle, followed by England and Spain.

Meanwhile, injuries have significantly impacted the Los Angeles Lakers, whose championship odds have dropped sharply from +3000 to +30,000 entering the postseason.

As the playoffs approach, Fanatics continues to blend innovation with real-time betting insights across major sports.