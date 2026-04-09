Photo by: Kristen Young

Flau’jae Johnson was honored in Baton Rouge on Friday as Mayor-President Sid Edwards presented her with the Key to the City and officially declared April 4 as Flau’jae “Big 4” Johnson Day.

The recognition highlights Johnson’s impact beyond the court during her time at Louisiana State University. Over the past four years, she has remained active in the community, hosting givebacks, supporting local organizations, and inspiring young people across the city.

Edwards praised Johnson as a standout athlete, artist, and leader, noting her influence both locally and nationally. Johnson said the honor reflects her deep connection to Baton Rouge and her commitment to giving back. She plans to turn April 4 into an annual celebration centered on community, inspiration, and youth engagement.

This marks Johnson’s second Key to the City honor. She previously received recognition in Savannah in 2018 after appearing on America’s Got Talent.

Through her foundation, More to 4, Johnson continues to invest in causes she cares about, reinforcing her growing legacy both on and off the court.