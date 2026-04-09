From Coolville to CEO: How Moe Stixz Turned Vision Into a Security Empire

In a world where many people allow their circumstances to define their limits, Moe Stixz stands as living proof that determination can rewrite any story. From humble beginnings in Manchester, Jamaica—specifically the quiet district of Coolville—to building a respected private security company in the United States, Moe Stixz represents resilience, leadership, and the power of chasing dreams without hesitation.

This is not just the story of a business owner. This is the story of a pioneer—the first in his family to step into entrepreneurship, the first to build a company from the ground up, and a man who transformed discipline, consistency, and vision into a growing brand: Moe Stixz Security Services.

But more importantly, this is a story for anyone who has ever doubted themselves, faced uncertainty, or wondered if their dreams were too big for their current reality.

Early Life: Roots in Jamaica and the Birth of a Dream

Before the suits, the security teams, and the leadership role, there was a young man growing up in Jamaica. Manchester, known for its rich culture and tight-knit communities, played a major role in shaping Moe Stixz’s mindset. Life in Coolville wasn’t built on luxury—it was built on values: respect, hard work, and perseverance.

Growing up in Jamaica teaches you how to survive, but more importantly, how to adapt. Moe learned early that nothing would be handed to him. Opportunities had to be created, not waited for.

Like many immigrants, the move to America came with hope—but also pressure. There’s a silent expectation when you come from another country: you’re not just chasing success for yourself, you’re chasing it for your family, your name, and your future generations.

For Moe Stixz, that responsibility didn’t become a burden—it became fuel.

Breaking Generational Barriers: Becoming the First Entrepreneur

One of the most powerful aspects of Moe Stixz’s story is this: he is the first in his family to become an entrepreneur.

That may sound simple on the surface, but in reality, it carries immense weight. Being the first means there’s no blueprint. No one to show you how to start a business, manage clients, build systems, or handle failure. Every step is trial and error.

Yet, instead of seeing that as a disadvantage, Moe turned it into an opportunity to lead.

He didn’t just want a job—he wanted ownership.

He didn’t just want income—he wanted impact.

That mindset is what separated him from the crowd early on.

Entering the Security Industry: Building Experience From the Ground Up

Before launching his company, Moe Stixz spent over six years working in the private security industry. This wasn’t just a job—it was an education.

He worked a wide range of roles, gaining first hand experience in:

Personal protection



Event security



High-profile client services



Risk awareness and management



Professional conduct in high-pressure situations



Every shift, every assignment, and every client interaction added to his knowledge. While others may have seen security work as routine, Moe saw it as preparation.

He studied the industry—not just how it worked, but how it could be improved.

He paid attention to what clients value most: trust, professionalism, and consistency.

And slowly, a vision began to form.

The Birth of Moe Stixz Security Services

Starting a company is never easy—but starting one in a competitive and high-responsibility field like security takes a different level of courage.

Moe Stixz didn’t just launch a business—he launched a standard.

Moe Stixz Security Services was built on three core principles:

1.

Safety First

Every operation, every assignment, and every client interaction revolves around one priority: protection. Moe understood that security is not just about presence—it’s about preparedness.

2.

Professionalism

In an industry where image and conduct matter, Moe set a “golden standard.” His company reflects discipline, respect, and attention to detail at all times.

3.

Relationship Building

Security is not just transactional—it’s relational. Moe focuses heavily on building long-term trust with clients, ensuring they feel secure not just physically, but personally.

This approach quickly began to separate his brand from others in the field.

From Watching Legends to Being Around Them

One of the most rewarding moments in Moe Stixz’s journey has been the transition from admirer to professional.

There was a time when he watched successful figures from a distance—studying their moves, listening to their stories, and using their success as motivation.

Today, he finds himself in the same rooms, working alongside individuals he once looked up to.

A standout moment in his career was meeting Rick Ross—a major figure in both music and business. For Moe, this wasn’t just a celebrity encounter. It was a full-circle moment.

Rick Ross, known for his entrepreneurial mindset and motivational interviews, has inspired countless individuals to pursue ownership and independence. Meeting someone who played a role in shaping his mindset reinforced Moe’s belief that he was on the right path.

Moments like these serve as confirmation: hard work brings proximity to greatness.

Leadership Over Everything

Moe Stixz doesn’t just identify as a business owner—he identifies as a leader.

And leadership, in his case, goes beyond giving instructions. It means:

Setting the tone for professionalism



Holding high standards for himself and his team



Leading by example in every situation



Creating opportunities for others



As his company grows, so does his responsibility—not just to clients, but to the people he employs and the community he serves.

True leadership isn’t about power. It’s about influence and accountability.

The Power of Perseverance and Consistency

If there’s one message Moe Stixz consistently emphasizes, it’s this:

Perseverance and consistency are everything.

Success doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built through repeated effort, discipline, and the ability to keep going even when results aren’t immediate.

Moe’s journey is proof that:

You don’t need perfect conditions to start



You don’t need approval to chase your dreams



You don’t need a guarantee to take action



What you do need is consistency.

Showing up every day. Improving every day. Learning every day.

That’s what builds momentum.

Supporting the Community and Building Connections

For Moe Stixz, success isn’t just personal—it’s communal.

He strongly believes in:

Supporting local businesses



Networking within the community



Building relationships that benefit everyone



This mindset is especially important in today’s world, where collaboration often leads to growth faster than competition.

By staying connected to the community, Moe ensures that his company doesn’t just operate in an area—it becomes part of it.

He’s not just building a business. He’s building a network.

Creating Opportunities for Others

One of Moe’s long-term goals is to expand his company in a way that creates job opportunities.

As Moe Stixz Security Services grows, so does its ability to:

Employ individuals seeking stable careers



Provide training and development



Offer pathways into the security industry



This is especially meaningful given his background as the first entrepreneur in his family. He understands what it means to start without guidance—and now he has the ability to become that guidance for others.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Moe Stixz sees expansion—not just in size, but in impact.

His goals include:

Expanding into new regions and markets



Taking on larger-scale security operations



Strengthening partnerships with businesses and communities



Continuing to raise the standard in the security industry



But beyond business growth, his vision remains rooted in purpose:

To inspire others to pursue their dreams—no matter where they start.

A Message to Dreamers

If you take anything from Moe Stixz’s story, let it be this:

Your starting point does not define your ending.

You can come from a small town.

You can come from a family with no business background.

You can face uncertainty, doubt, and pressure.

And still—build something great.

Moe’s journey from Jamaica to becoming a CEO in America is not luck. It’s the result of vision, discipline, and belief.

Online Presence & Platforms

Stay connected with Moe Stixz and follow his journey:

Final Thoughts: The Legacy in Motion

Moe Stixz is more than a business owner. He’s a symbol of what’s possible when ambition meets action.

From Coolville, Jamaica to leading a growing security company in the United States, his journey is still unfolding—but the foundation has already been set.

A foundation built on:

Hard work



Integrity



Vision



And an unbreakable belief in success

For anyone out there chasing a dream, Moe Stixz’s story is clear proof:

You don’t have to wait your turn—you can create your own lane.